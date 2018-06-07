Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a cyclist who died after a collision with a minibus.

Robert Worden, 53, from Great Harwood, was cycling along Whitebirk Road in Whitebirk, at the jucntion of Burnley Road, when he was involved in a collision with a Mercedes minibus.

The keen cyclist and gardener was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he passed away a short time later.

His family said he had a ‘very caring nature’ and was due to take part in a charity cycle ride across Brittany.

In a statement released through police, Robert’s family said: “Robert Worden was a 53-year-old man who enjoyed many things in life.

“He was a keen cyclist and enjoyed raising money for different charities and he was due to embark on a charity cycle ride across Brittany to raise funds for Diabetes UK.

“He enjoyed spending time at his allotment and was an enthusiastic gardener.

“He had a very caring nature with a soft spot for animals which he would always take time to care for.

“He is a much loved father, son, brother and uncle and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

The incident happened shortly after 4pm on Tuesday, June 5, The driver of the minibus was not injured.

No arrests have been made.

The Whitebirk roundabout, Whitebirk Road, Accrington Road and Burnley Road were all closed off for around three hours to deal with the incident.

Sergeant Adam Crossley of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit, said: “My thoughts remain with the man’s family at this incredibly difficult and upsetting time.

“They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“We are working to establish the cause of the collision and are appealing to anyone who saw anything, or who has any dash cam footage to come forward and speak to us if they haven’t already.”

Hyndburn council leader Miles Parkinson said: “It’s very sad and our thoughts and condolences go to his family.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log number 937 of June 5.