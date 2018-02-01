Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid by a heartbroken family to a builder who died suddenly at home.

Patrick Connolly passed away after suffering a heart attack at his home on Downham Drive, Ferngore on January 22. He was 72.

His daughter Francess, who lives on Burnley Road, Accrington, said he was “fighting fit” and his death had come as a huge shock.

She said: “I honestly do not have the words to express our feelings about his sudden passing, he was perfectly fit. We as a family are devastated and broken. Family life will never ever be the same.”

Francess says her dad was a brilliant grandfather, and was very well known across the town for his extensive building work and his moves on the dancefloor.

She said: “He was famous for his dancing - he’d dance to rock and roll and absolutely anything else. This town will honestly never be the same without him, I can’t express how much he will be missed.”

Patrick was self-employed and worked alongside friends and some of his family. Two of his grandsons Jack and Josh are carrying on his business.

Born in Ardee, Ireland, Patrick moved to Accrington in the 1960s. He married his wife Monica in 1968.

Affectionately known as ‘Paddy’, many people knew him from the Platt and Poplar social clubs in Accrington.

Francess, 44, also spoke about how her dad was always found to be wearing his knee-length shorts come rain or shine and described him as “fighting fit”.

She said: “He was always bouncing about in his shorts, whatever the weather - with a big bag of cement on his back or carrying wood! He was into his kickboxing and he was up on the roofs only a couple of weeks ago and never retired. He was the fittest man you’d ever met in your life.”

Patrick leaves his wife Monica, his children Monica, Patrick, Francess, Thomas, Carlene and Carla, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday, February 6 with a Requiem Mass at St Mary’s RC Church on Catlow Hall Street in Oswaldtwistle at 10.30am - followed by a private service at Accrington Crematorium.

Patrick’s wife has asked that people avoid wearing black and white clothing. Flowers to the Chapel of Rest at Hillside Funeral Directors, Accrington.