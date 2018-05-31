Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a ‘loving and caring’ woman who passed away suddenly at home.

Family and friends said they have been left ‘shocked and devastated’ at the death of Sharon Pruskin, age 46.

The pharmacy technician died at her home on Squirrels Close in Huncoat on May 15. Her death is not suspicious and has been reported to the coroner’s office.

Gareth Pruskin, who had been married to Sharon for 16 years, said it was ‘very sudden and totally unexpected’.

He said: “She was a fit and healthy person who liked going to the gym and walking our dog Fergie.

“She passed away at home. We were talking and I went downstairs to make a cup of tea and then she went quiet.

"I’m still trying to come to terms with it all.

“Sharon had a good sense of humour, was very rational and had a positive outlook on life.

"She was loyal and dependable and had a lot of friends.

“She loved to travel and we had been to Vietnam three or four weeks before she died.”

Sharon was a company director of two Bargain Booze off-licence shops in Accrington and Barrowford with Gareth and also worked as a pharmacy technician at Bailey and Garrett’s Chemist in Burnley for 20 years.

Gareth added: “She had been there for a long, long time and she really enjoyed her job.”

Carole Livesey, who worked with Sharon at the chemist shop, said staff and customers have been stunned by her death.

She said: “I really can’t believe what’s happened. It’s devastating. She has been here for a long time and all the customers can’t believe it.

"Everybody is totally shocked because she had not been ill. We have had so many cards and phone calls.

“She was really bubbly, good fun and very caring.”

Sharon leaves her husband Gareth and was the daughter of Glenice and the late Derek and sister of Julie.

A funeral service and cremation will be held at Accrington Crematorium on Tuesday, June 5, at 12.20pm.

Family flowers only, please but donations in memory of Sharon may be made to Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary c/o Hillside Funeral Service, Burnley Road, Accrington with funeral director Valerie Roland.