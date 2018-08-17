Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a former Mayor of Hyndburn who has died after spending decades dedicating her life to the community.

Jessie Hall MBE passed away on Sunday, August 5, after a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was 98.

She held the Mayoral office in 1977/8 and was also a former leader of Hyndburn council’s Conservative Group among many other roles.

One of her most long-standing involvements was with St Hubert’s Primary School, in Great Harwood, where she was a governor for 40 years, only retiring aged 83.

In 1970 Jessie, who never married, was given an MBE for services to education.

Jack Wilkinson, her second cousin, 85, said: “Jessie was a hard worker for the community and helped so many people.

“She was very well-known and liked, a very nice person who bothered about other people more than herself. She was always doing something for somebody.

“She was well travelled and had gone to most of Europe, Australia, Canada and America but her heart lay in the local community.”

Jessie, from Great Harwood, was born on October 15, 1919, and attended Our Lady and St Hubert’s School.

She was one of two siblings and survived her brother, Robert.

Upon leaving she initially pursued a career in nursing and worked her way up to become a deputy sister. But she returned to education at the age of 35 and studied at Blackburn Technical College, before becoming a geography and history teacher.

Schools where she worked included Hyndburn Park, in Accrington, and St Augustine’s, in Billington.

She was also chairman of Great Harwood Urban Design Committee and president of Great Harwood and Rishton Girl Guides.

Coun Miles Parkinson, leader of Hyndburn council and a Great Harwood county councillor, said: “Jessie was a major figure in public service, especially in Great Harwood.

“She was the matriarch and was straight to the point with what needed to be done.

“She was a great lady and a formidable individual who will be greatly missed and was well-known across the north west.”

There will be a Rosary Recital at Birtwistle and Rishton Funeral Service, on Queen Street, Great Harwood, on Thursday, August 23, at 7pm.

And a Requiem Mass will be offered at St Hubert’s Church, Cross Street, Great Harwood, the following day at 10am prior to interment in the churchyard.

Donations to East Lancashire Hospice, for whom Jessie had been on a fundraising committee.