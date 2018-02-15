Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a former pub landlord and golf club captain who has passed away, aged 77.

Harold Bailey, of Ashworth Street, Baxenden, ran the Dog and Partridge pub in the village during the 1980s and previously ran the Old England Forever in Clayton-le-Moors and Park Street Chip Shop in Great Harwood.

The grandfather-of-four, who later became treasurer and captain of Baxenden Golf Club, passed away at Royal Blackburn Hospital on Saturday, February 10.

His son Terry said he was a ‘popular bloke’ and will be ‘sadly missed’.

He said: “He had been ill for quite a while. It didn’t come as a shock. He did well to last as long as he did really.

“He was struggling getting about and had a lot of operations over the years on his hips.

“It became too much effort for him to get out and enjoy himself.”

Harold previously worked as an apprentice electrician before running pubs and businesses in Hyndburn.

Terry, 56, of Hollins Lane, Accrington, said his dad was a golf fanatic and a member of Baxenden Golf Club since 1980.

He captained the club in 1999 and also held various positions including treasurer and steward.

BAE Systems worker Terry said: “He really loved life in Baxenden. It has a great community spirit.

“He made a lot of friends while he was up there behind the bar and then playing golf.

“He always liked a drink.

“That’s the reason why they took the first pub on.

“My mum thought if you can’t beat them join them.

“His life revolved around the pub side of things. He was good company to be in and was a popular bloke.

“He loved his grandchildren and couldn’t do enough for them.”

Harold leaves his wife of 57 years Maureen, children Terry and Kevin and their partners Bernie and Janet, grandsons Darryl, Gavin, Matthew and Jake and siblings Maureen, Ronald, Anthony and Michael.

In a statement on their Facebook page, Baxenden Golf Club said: “A sad post to write as yet another stalwart of the golf club has left us too soon. Harold Bailey, a past captain and treasurer as well as [a holder of] many other positions at the club, passed away on Saturday.

“Once again another who will be much missed by all who knew him.

“Our thoughts are very much with Maureen, Terry, Kevin and family.”

His funeral service will be held at 3pm, on Monday, February 19, at Accrington Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, but donations are welcome for the ELHT – Cardiac Fund in memory of Harold c/o the funeral director Barton & Hallworth Funeral Service, The Old Foxhill, 136-8 Union Road, Oswaldtwistle.