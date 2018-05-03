Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a respected minister have been paying tribute to him after he passed away aged 91.

The Reverend Dr Leslie Chambers spent nearly 30 years as minister at the New Jerusalem (Swedenborg) Churches on Abbey Street in Accrington and on Arthur Street in Clayton-le-Moors.

He passed away at Danesmoor Residential Care Home, Haslingden after a short illness.

His son Christopher, a lecturer at Manchester Metropolitan University, said his father had had a ‘remarkable’ life, especially given his humble beginnings.

The Rev Dr Leslie was born in Blackburn in 1927, his mother died when he was 14 and he left school to work in the building trade with his father.

After this, he found his true calling and joined the church.

Christopher, 56, says that the church was his father’s passion.

He devoted more than 60 years to ministry and performed his last service on Christmas Day last year.

He added: “He did weddings recently, baptisms and funerals – he was still ministering. He never lost his vocation and he never retired – he served until the end.

“Everyone who’s been in the church will know what a lovely man he was.

“He was small in stature and big of heart – he was always there for people and they will always remember what he did for them.”

Leslie was devoted to his family, as well as the church. Christopher said that his father loved having them all together.

He added: “His family was important to him. When my parents were younger, they used to go out to Spain to visit my brother.

“He used to pick the grandchildren up from primary school when they were young and they would spend weekends together.

“It’s difficult to imagine what it’ll be like without him.

“He had a strong faith and we are all thankful for what he has done.”

He was the husband of Jean, dad of Christopher and Philip, father-in-law of Helen and Amparo, grandad of Paul, Anna and Mark and brother to Ron.

A service of thanksgiving will take place at Accrington New Jerusalem Church on Friday, May 18 at 12noon.

Family flowers only please.

Donations may be made in memory of Leslie via Champ Funeral Services, Bank House, Clayton-le-Moors.