Tributes have been paid to a ‘funny, warm and generous’ dad who died after suffering a heart attack, aged 44.

Oswaldtwistle car mechanic Paul Burton died on Wednesday, May 16 at Lancaster Infirmary after suffering a heart attack earlier in the month.

Known to his friends as ‘Burty’, Paul was brought up in Oswaldtwistle and attended Hippings Methodist and Rhyddings High School.

He later lived in Accrington and Great Harwood before spending the final year of his life living in Morecambe where he worked for Standens MOT Centre as a mechanic.

Among his previous jobs was working at Broadfield Garage for around 20 years and a period spent at Great Harwood Garage.

In his spare time he was a motor enthusiast enjoying rally car racing and following Formula 1.

He also loved football and was a fan of Accrington Stanley and England.

Paul’s son Reece Burton, 18, said: “He was the best dad, I couldn’t have wished for anyone better.

“He always had a cheeky smile on his face and people keep using the same words about him, that he was funny, warm and generous.

"He was a huge Stanley fan and on the day he got took ill he was due to go to the bus parade in front of the Town Hall to see the trophy.

“He was a big fan of classic dance music and he would tell me tales of the ‘Blackburn raves’ he attended in warehouses when he was younger.”

Paul also leaves sister Susan MacMillan and brother Peter and his best friend Jason Robinson.

David Standen, of Standens MOT Centre where Paul worked at the time of his death, said all their staff were ‘shocked and upset’ at his sudden passing.

He added: “Paul was a grand lad with a great sense of humour and good with our customers.”

A celebration of life service will be held at 3pm on Wednesday, May 30 at Accrington Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, but donations are welcome to go towards a long-lasting memorial tribute in memory of Paul c/o Barton and Hallworth Funeral Service, The Old Foxhill, 136-8 Union Road, Oswaldtwistle.

Those who knew him are also invited to a celebration of his life later the same day at The Tavern, Church Street, Great Harwood.