The friends and family of a well-known war veteran have paid their tributes after he sadly died at the age of 90.

Jack Wilson Jennings passed away suddenly while on holiday in Scarborough on Wednesday, February 7. His family say his death has left a ‘large hole’ in their lives.

Jack was an active member and standard bearer for the Great Harwood Branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL).

He had served in the East Lancashire regiment in India and Burma during the Second World War.

Jack was also well-known as a founder member of the Great Harwood Otters swimming club and spent many hours teaching the children of the town to swim.

His daughter Carol O’Brien, 57, said her dad, who suffered a suspected heart attack, was a very loving man who enjoyed the company of his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who ‘made him feel young again’.

She said: “It’s a massive loss to the family, he will be very greatly missed and it’s a big hole that’s left.

"Dad was very much a gentleman, he was very smart and very much a family man.”

Carol, of Arthur Street, Great Harwood, said her father, who was born on Moss Street in the town spent much of his working life as a driver after a stint as a miner.

He worked as a train driver for British Rail and as a lorry driver for NORI Brick and Galbraiths before retiring from J. Aspden plant hire.

She said: “He did a lot of voluntary work, because he wanted to give back to the community.

"He loved caravanning and went all over - he volunteered as a steward for many years at a rally in Anglesey.”

Lynne Cook, secretary of the Great Harwood branch of the RBL, said Jack had been standard bearer for at least ten to 15 years and she and her colleagues would all miss Jack dearly.

She said: “He’s been a stalwart of the branch for a long time. We’re all gutted - I’m sure we’ll give him a good send off.”

Jack’s late wife Dorothy passed away in 2007. He leaves daughters Carol, Jill and Gwyneth, sons-in-law Bernard, John and Ian; and three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

His funeral service will be held on Monday, February 26 at 1pm at Trinity Methodist Church on King Street, Great Harwood - followed by a committal at Accrington Crematorium at 2.20pm.

Family flowers only but donations, if desired, in memory of Jack may be made at Great Harwood Funeral Service in the name of Mrs C R O’Brien for a memorial bench to be bought and placed near Great Harwood Cenotaph.