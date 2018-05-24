Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Family and friends have paid tribute to a ‘fun-loving and cool’ dad who has died aged 45.

Shaun McDermott, from Oswaldtwistle, passed away on May 18 - five days after being admitted to Royal Blackburn Hospital.

Erika Anderton, who went to Rhyddings school with Shaun, said he was the ‘coolest guy in town’ and would carry around his boombox and a piece of lino for breakdancing in his younger days.

She said: “We grew up in Oswaldtwistle, in a big group of kids. He was a trend-setter, breakdancer, skater - he was the guy to be around.

"He was just really cool. He had a lot of friends, he was really fun loving and happy. He built a lot of people up and he was very witty.

“He lived most of his life with his mum Penny - they were best friends and inseparable.”

Erika, 44, said Shaun was a talented artist who was very popular.

Speaking on behalf of his family, Ericka said he had battled drug addiction and depression for many years.

Erika has set up a fundraising site to help his family following his death. She said: “They haven’t got much so we’re hoping to buy flowers or food or anything to try and make his send-off nice for him.

“I’ve been contacted by friends who are coming up from the South East.”

Shaun’s daughter, 16-year-old Mya Mae Thorp, has also paid an emotional tribute to her dad.

Writing on Facebook, she posted: “There is now a hole in my heart no one will ever be able to fill. He was so popular and too good for this world.

“So, please always tell your parents you love them and never hold grudges because one day they might not be there.

"I now have the most beautiful angel in heaven and I call him ‘Dad’ good night, I love you.”

Shaun leaves his mum Penny, his sister Bonita, Mya Mae Thorp and his half-brother Ryan McDermott.

A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, May 30 at the Brave Church on Watson Street in Oswaldtwistle at 12.15pm.

This is followed by an interment at Burnley Road Crematorium before a wake at the Brave Church.

Shaun’s family have asked people to kindly not wear black and to wear red, his favourite colour, or anything bright instead.

All who knew Shaun are welcome to attend.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, can be made to a fund in Shaun’s name at gofundme.com and search for ‘final goodbyes for Shaun’.