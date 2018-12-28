Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a popular grandad known as ‘Mr Grumpy’ who died after a short battle with cancer.

Tony Ormerod, from Great Harwood, was given the all-clear from prostate and bladder cancer earlier this year.

However the cancer returned in September and had spread to his bladder, lungs, leg and back.

Tony, who worked at Priestly Footwear in Great Harwood for 30 years, passed away at Burnley Hospital on Friday, December 14, aged 74.

His wife of 49 years Sandra Ormerod said his death has come as a ‘big shock’ to everyone.

She said: “He was a character right up to the end and always had us laughing in hospital.

“They made him really comfortable in Burnley Hospital. It was so peaceful.

“I can’t get my head around it yet. I’m all over the place. I have never dealt with anything like this before.

“In March he had prostate and bladder cancer. He got over that and was given the all clear.

“But in September he started feeling ill and his leg and back hurt.

“A few weeks after that then got him in hospital and found out he had cancer in his bladder, lungs, leg and bottom of his spine.

“They said there was nothing to be done and no treatment they could give.”

Former Oxo worker Sandra, 76, said he was a very popular character in the town and enjoyed going to pubs and clubs, especially The Plough.

Sandra, who lived on Oak Street with Tony, said: “A lot of people were shocked when they found out. I have never seen as many flowers and cards in my house. It’s unbelievable.

“He was a good family man and a good husband.

“He was known as ‘Mr Grumpy’. People always said if ever they needed another Victor Meldrew then he could put his name forward. It was a long-running joke.

“I think it was a front he put on because he was different at home.”

Tony’s son-in-law Phil Dewhurst said they are ‘truly devastated that Tony was taken from us so early’.

He said: It’s always the good ones that get taken too soon. Heaven has gained another Angel.”

A funeral service was held at Accrington Crematorium on Friday, December 28.

It will be followed by a wake to celebrate Tony’s life at The Plough.