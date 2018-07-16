Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two people have been arrested following reports of an assault at a house party.

Police were called to a property on Britannia Street in Great Harwood shortly before 6am on Monday, July 16.

A 23-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.

They remain in custody for questioning.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “The call came through as an assault and a possible criminal damage.

“There’s been a party going on and a report of an assault during the party.”

Anyone with information call police on 101 quoting log number 194 of July 16.