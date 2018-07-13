Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Hyndburn patients are faces of a poster campaign to raise awareness of East Lancashire Hospice’s community services.

Seven patients took part in the campaign, each of whom have accessed and benefited from a number of hospice services.

They include Accrington mum-of-two Natasha Worrall, a long-term lung disease sufferer, and the late James Butler, from Oswaldtwistle, who died in May this year from prostate cancer.

The campaign runs until July 22 and the patient stories will be featured online, in the media, on bus shelter posters and on thousands of leaflets posted to homes across the hospice area.

Natasha, 36, was diagnosed with bronchiectasis, a lung condition, and bronchiolitis obliterans, a rare form of chronic obstructive lung disease at age 20.

Until two and a half years ago, she was able to lead a ‘normal’ life, until another chest infection caused her to be admitted to hospital.

She was put on long-term oxygen and told her only treatment option was a lung transplant.

Her two sons, aged 12 and eight, are also believed to have inherited the same rare condition.

While waiting to get carers in place, Natasha used the Hospice at Home service, whose staff visited her home, helped with chores and kept her company.

She bought a new electric wheelchair to help remain independent and get out of the house, but lacked the confidence to go out in public with her oxygen nasal cannula.

She said: “I felt like people were staring at me and judging me. I was quite isolated, and I could have been much worse if the hospice staff hadn’t recognised that I was going into isolation mode.

“The lady that used to help me at home took me out for my first trip in the wheelchair. She really helped to build my confidence. Now I don’t think twice about going out.”

Natasha said she has also benefited from counselling, provided by the hospice, and complementary therapy.

James was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016 after going to his GP with shoulder pain.

The great-grandad was told there were no other treatment options after a course of chemotherapy and drugs trials.

He accessed complementary therapies such as reiki and massage and met lots of new friends at the Creative and Support Therapies group, which meets at the hospice.