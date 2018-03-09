Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have admitted firearms offences after a shotgun was fired from a Range Rover in Oswaldtwistle.

James David Lonsdale, 21, and Lewis Hannan, 23, admitted being in the car at the time the gun was fired.

The pair changed their pleas to guilty as a trial was due to start at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday.

Lonsdale, who the court was told was driving the vehicle, admitted a count of possession of a prohibited firearm.

Hannan admitted possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence and an additional offence of possessing an imitation handgun on June 29, 2017.

The court heard that the basis of their plea was that a third person fired the shot from the Range Rover in the shooting which happened at around 9pm on January 25 last year on Stanhill Road.

Prosecutor Geoff Whelan told the court that CCTV evidence showed the vehicle involved parked nearby around 50 minutes before the shooting where Hannan left the vehicle and spoke to another man.

Mobile phone evidence showed in the interim Lonsdale’s phone was used to communicate with various men although it was accepted by the court that Hannan was speaking on the handset as Lonsdale, of Catterick, was driving.

The court heard that the defendants claimed that prior to the incident they picked up a third person from the Britannia Inn pub, Haslingden Old Road, Oswaldtwistle.

Mr Whelan added that their evidence could not definitively conclude whether the shot had been fired from the front or rear passenger seat of the Range Rover.

The court heard that the charges reflected that Hannan, of HMP Preston, had a ‘higher appreciation of what was about to happen’ than Lonsdale, albeit Lonsdale knew that a shotgun was in the vehicle.

Judge Nicholas Barker said both men faced mandatory jail sentences of at least five years.

He remanded both men in custody to be sentenced at a later date.