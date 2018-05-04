Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have appeared in court to deny the manslaughter of a teenage girl who died after she suffered an allergic reaction to a takeaway meal.

Harun Rashid, 38, and Mohammed Abdul Kuddus, 39, face charges in connection with the death of 15-year-old Megan Lee, from Oswaldtwistle.

The teenager died in hospital on New Year’s Day 2017 after being admitted on December 30.

She had eaten food from the Royal Spice Indian takeaway in Oswaldtwistle and a post-mortem examination showed she died from acute asthma due to a nut allergy.

Mr Rashid, of Haslingden, and Mr Kuddus, of Blackburn, appeared at Preston Crown Court on Friday.

The court confirmed they pleaded not guilty to all the charges they face.

Both men were charged with manslaughter, failing to discharge general health/safety duty to a person other than an employee, and contravening or failing to comply with EU provisions concerning food safety and hygiene.

Mr Kuddus was also charged under the name of the company, RS Takeaways Ltd, with failing to discharge general health/safety duty to a person other than an employee and contravening or failing to comply with EU provisions concerning food safety and hygiene.

A pre-trial review hearing will be held on September 21, the court said. Lancashire Police said the takeaway was now trading under new ownership.