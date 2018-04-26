Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation has been launched after a suspected arson attack and street fight in Accrington.

Police were called in the early hours of Thursday after a car was set on fire on Edleston Street and house windows on Hyndburn Street and Countess Street were smashed.

A second vehicle was also damaged on Countess Street.

Officers also responded to reports of a fight on Countess Street where two men were taken to hospital for treatment.

A 43-year-old suffered fractures and remains at Royal Preston Hospital. Police said his injuries are ‘not life threatening’.

A 20-year-old has since discharged himself from hospital.

Lancashire Police said inquiries are on-going into all of the incidents and dispelled rumours on social media that there had been a shooting.

Detective Chief Inspector Marie Haworth, of East CID, said: “We are investigating these incidents.

“We are confident that there is no threat to the wider community in the Accrington area but we have increased visible police patrols as reassurance.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information to contact us on 101, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”