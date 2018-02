Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a living room fire.

Firefighters were called to a property on Plantation Street in Accrington at around 9.45am on Thursday, February 15.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Four firefighters wore breathing apparatus, isolated the utilities to the property and used a hose reel and ventilation unit to extinguish the fire. There were two casualties at the incident who were given precautionary checks.”