Two people have been taken to hospital after a ‘serious’ car collision in Oswaldtwistle.

Emergency services were called to Union Road shortly after 4pm on Tuesday, February 20.

Lancashire Police said the collision involved a male and female pedestrian with a Ford Fiesta.

Both people have been taken to Royal Preston Hospital with the man suffering a suspected head injury and the woman suffering suspected pelvic injuries.

A road closure has been put in place on Union Road between Haworth Street and Rhyddings Street and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

No arrests have been made.

Lancashire Police posted on Facebook: “Following a serious RTC Union Road has been closed between Haworth Street and Rhyddings Street. Please avoid the area.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 924 of February 20.