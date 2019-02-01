Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some love it, some hate it, but there's no denying that a fresh snowfall makes for beautiful photographs.

Hundreds of schools around the UK have closed because of the icy conditions, roads were reduced to a standstill and temperatures have dipped to minus 15C in some parts of the country.

The weather conditions severely disrupted businesses and sporting fixtures in all parts of Britain.

Forecasters are predicting that the wintry conditions will continue for another few days at least.

But as a fresh layer of snow and ice fell over the UK this week, snappers around the country also seized the opportunity, took out their cameras and captured some magical moments.

Children played together as schools were closed, animals foraged for food and cars came to a stand-still as we were sprinkled with the white stuff.

Here is a selection of the best snowy photographs from around the UK this week.

Chilliest place

(Image: Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Snow pals

(Image: South Wales Evening Post)

Mirror image

(Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Winter wonderland

(Image: Getty Images)

Snow house

(Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

Tower shower

(Image: John Stillwell/PA Wire)

School's out

(Image: Getty Images)

On the slopes

(Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Snow angel

(Image: Tom Wilkinson/PA Wire)

Frozen solid

(Image: Getty Images)

Earning wings