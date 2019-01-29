Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A schoolgirl was found hanged three days after she ran away from home following an argument with her mother over household chores, an inquest in Nottingham has heard.

Cornwall Live reports Amber Peat and her mother had just returned from a family holiday in Cornwall when they got into a row over the cleaning of a cool box.

The 13-year-old then stormed out of the house but was only reported missing by her parents eight hours later.

Up to 400 members of the police were involved in the search for the schoolgirl but her body was found three days after she disappeared on May 30, 2015.

The youngster's mother Kelly Peat had heard the front door "slam shut" shortly after the dispute at around 5.10pm, at the home on Bosworth Street in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

The inquest heard a passer-by had seen somebody of Amber's description enter a hedgerow area near the address around 40 minutes later.

Despite the youngster having a history of running away, Mrs Peat only called police to report her missing at 12.56am on May 31.

Detective Constable Tina Gilfoyle, of Nottinghamshire Police, said Mrs Peat and Amber's stepfather Danny Peat had been to Tesco and had tea while the youngster was missing.

A 'run away list'

Providing background of the teenager's disappearance, Ms Gilfoyle said the family had moved 11 times in Amber's lifetime.

The Peat's decided to move to Mansfield after concerns about Amber running away and that she may have been "groomed by a paedophile".

Ms Gilfoyle said: "The reason for wanting to move was that Amber had been running away and there were concerns the she may have been groomed by a paedophile.

"There were no social workers allocated in her lifetime but there had been an assessment of the family."

Addressing statements given by the younger members on the extended family holiday, Ms Gilfoyle said: "They reported Amber had been troubled quite a lot there.

"There had been lots of arguments - she had been prevented from going to the beach, and together with her cousin she had written a 'run away list'.

"(On the list) was a wig, a torch and some rope to run away and her cousin thought it was a joke."

Ms Gilfoyle said Amber's stepfather had threatened to hit her after she had "scowled" at him on the way back from the holiday.

She said: "In the car on the way home, she had taken some cherryade without asking and had been scowling at Danny Peat.

"She was made to sit in the very rear of the family car.

"Danny Peat said if she scowled at him again he would hit her."

Summarising what had happened on the day Amber disappeared, Ms Gilfoyle said: "She was trying to get her mum's attention but her mum shuts the door on her, leaving Amber alone in the hallway.

"A short while later, the door slams and Amber is gone. They went up the street and Kelly thought she saw someone in the bushes but when they went, there was no-one there."

Detailing what Mr and Mrs Peat did before they called the police, Ms Gilfoyle said: "They went to Tesco's and did some shopping and had their tea.

"The matter was reported to police by Kelly Peat at 12.56am on May 31, 2015."

What her teacher said

Amber's former teacher at John Davies Primary School in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Joanna Holt, said the teenager had always seemed "unhappy".

Mrs Holt said: "She was quite an unhappy child, that stands out most in my head. She never really seemed happy.

"She felt very put upon at home. She said she had a lot of jobs to do that her siblings weren't expected to do... and she wasn't treated fairly in comparison to her siblings.

"She would be a little bit dramatic about things. She was quite emotional at times as well."

Mrs Holt added: "She told me that she felt her mum loved her sister more than she loved her and that her sibling was the favourite."

The inquest heard there was no evidence of physical neglect and no sign that Amber was malnourished at the time of her death.

Home Office pathologist Frances Hollingbury said there were no traces of alcohol or drugs in her body and no suggestion of a mental illness.