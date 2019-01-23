Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Telly duo Ant and Dec took home Best Presenter at the National Television Awards for the 18th year in a row last night, and Piers Morgan is not happy.

The host of Good Morning Britain said that he'd quit the show if Dec's presenting partner Ant McPartlin was given the gong.

Ant took a break from TV following a drink driving conviction last spring, claiming that he'd only walked his dog during his hiatus from on-screen presenting, reports Chronicle Live.

Ahead of the awards, Piers tweeted he would take a year off if Ant won, and would spend it walking his dog - despite not having one.

After the Geordie duo won the award, he put out an appeal for a pup, tweeting: "Does anyone have a dog I can borrow?"

Piers was raging that Good Morning Britain didn't win Best Daytime Show at the awards, losing out to This Morning.

In the hopes of winning an accolade next year, he told GMB viewers: "I'm going to change my name to Ant McMorgan. Then I will have a chance of winning Best Presenter."

Piers has spent the week fuming about Ant's nomination, saying: "Come on! How did you get a nom? I'm sorry but how did that happen? Dec? Sure he's put a shift in."

It is the 18th year in a row that Ant and Dec have won the award.

'I don’t really feel like I can accept this award this year'

The pair were not at the ceremony because they were filming Britain's Got Talent, but appeared via video link live at the auditions.

Dec was left in tears, with Ant thanked everyone for voting for them.

He added: "I don’t really feel like I can accept this award this year. The one reason why we won the award this year is because of this guy."

Dec went on to present Saturday Night Takeaway, Britain's Got Talent and I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here without the star.