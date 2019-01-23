Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There will be some relief from the chill for a time this weekend with temperatures nudging back to normal for the time of year.

However, the respite will be short-lived with colder conditions returning from Sunday and the break from the bitter weather will be accompanied by thick cloud and the risk of showers.

Less-cold temperatures will be felt in some places from Friday with a block of milder air flowing from the south-west with a chance of some brighter spells mainly in the south-east.

The stiff breeze could add a slight chill for some especially in central and northern England. It will also be milder to start on Saturday, with temperatures briefly recovering to around normal for the time of year.

Highs will range from 4 to 8C in the north while it will be slightly less-chilly in the south with the mercury possibly edging upwards into double figures.

A band of heavy rain will spread southeast during the day turning to snow only over mountain tops. Winds will turn from the milder south-west towards the north-west signalling the start of another period of wintry weather and it will start to feel quite raw for parts of Scotland in the wind chill.

(Image: The Weather Channel)

It will be a much colder day on Sunday with a wintry mix of sleet and snow showers coupled with an occasional brighter spell. Central and southern England will escape the worst of the showers.

A spokesperson for The Weather Channel said: “It will be turning less cold towards the end of the week, with temperatures briefly recovering to around normal to slightly above for the time of year on Friday and Saturday, although still feeling chilly.

“Becoming colder once again on Sunday, and into the beginning of next week.”