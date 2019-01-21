Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have confirmed that a baby boy has died a week after a car crashed into his mum pushing his pram.

Nicole Newman, 23, is believed to have been crossing the road in south-east London when tragedy struck on January 13.

She died at the scene on Croydon Road, in Penge, and her eight-month-old baby, Luciano Newman, died on Sunday.

Tributes poured in for Nicole after her death in Anerley.

The 51-year-old driver of the car involved in the crash with the mum and son was also rushed to hospital. The driver has since been released.

Locals reported the driver also had a small child in the vehicle at the time.

On Monday the Met Police added: "An investigation to establish the full circumstances of the incident is ongoing and the driver of the car is co-operating with police.

"Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and urge anyone with dash cam footage, including footage from the minutes leading up to the collision, to come forward.

"Anyone with information should call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0208 285 1574 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."