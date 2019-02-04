Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A British skier is missing following an avalanche in northern Italy, the Foreign Office has said.

According to local media, the bodies of three people have been found following an avalanche on Sunday in Valle d'Aosta, which is near the Courmayeur ski resort.

Reports in Italy suggest that four people, including British and French holidaymakers, were missing.

The Foreign Office said on Monday it is assisting the family of a missing British man.

A spokesman said: "Following an avalanche in Valle d'Aosta, our staff are supporting the family of a British man who has been reported missing, and are in contact with the Italian search and rescue team."

The risk of avalanches in the region was marked as high by the authorities over the weekend.

On Sunday two Italian skiers, including one in the Valle d'Aosta region, were killed by avalanches, according to Associated Press.

Daniel Loots, the Ski Club of Great Britain's communications manager, said skiers should be careful to stay on piste when the risk of avalanches is high.

He also warned skiers and snowboarders to check weather conditions and avalanche bulletins before heading out on the slopes, adding: "The recent heavy snowfall across Europe means that there are quite unstable conditions at present.

"When skiing off piste you should always carry an avalanche transceiver, probe and metal shovel, all of which you should be familiar with using.

"If you are involved in an avalanche the first thing you should do is alert ski patrol or mountain rescue, either by saving the local services number in your phone before you go, or dialling 112 in Europe."

Hiring a mountain guide who knows the area can also help holidaymakers stay safe, he added.