Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A British woman has gone viral as she hopes to raise awareness about what it's like to live with a stoma after she learned of a 10-year-old boy who had been bullied about it committed suicide.

Annie Jenkins, from Cornwall, has had a stoma for three years and has been trying to normalise the issue so when she heard the sad news she decided to confront some of the myths associated with it.

In a Facebook post that has been shared over 30,000 times, the 30-year-old described her "invisible illness", reports Cornwall Live.

Annie said: “Us ostomates are not aliens, we are not bully victims, we do not smell, we do are not any different to anyone else. We just may lack organs others have and put simply we sh*t into a bag that’s stuck to our stomach rather than in the toilet.

“I saw the devastating news about a 10-year-old boy taking his own life in America because of bullying about his stoma. I have a 10-year-old son and this really got to me, I can’t even begin to imagine what his parents are feeling.

“People really need educating for this bullying to stop. Everyone thinks if you wear a stoma bag you must stink but this is a shocking view and shows the uneducated world we live in.

“I’ve had a few messages telling me that I’m vile and that I don’t deserve to have children but there has been by far more support than hate.”

Annie had the stoma fitted after suffering from a paralysed colon and is currently awaiting further surgery.

She said that despite the stigma surrounding stomas, it has by far improved her life.

Annie added: “There are some days I hate it and myself but my quality of life now is amazing. I’m no longer or pain killers or in a lot of pain. I don’t spend hours and hours on the toilet anymore.

(Image: Facebook: Annie Jenkins)

“There are some days when I have to stay close to home but this is one in 30 as opposed to the 29 out of 30 it was before.

“I’ve now had close to 30,000 shares, I didn’t think it’d be shared once. I’ve had such an overwhelming response and so many messages in my private inbox. People have thanked me for being a voice, and I’m just going to keep trying to raise as much awareness as possible and hopefully prevent a repeat of what happened in America.”