Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While the UK faces its coldest temperatures of the winter so far, in the US, Hell has literally frozen over.

Residents of Hell in Michigan have experienced temperatures as low as minus 26C (minus 14.8F), according to the National Weather Service, as northern states are gripped by the Polar Vortex.

According to a town Facebook page, they have not had as much snow as during other winters "but we are much colder.

"Yes, Hell has frozen over."

(Image: Google Maps)

The cold snap has been felt across a number of northern states, with temperatures reportedly feeling as low as minus 45C (minus 49F) with wind chill.

Chicago could experience its lowest ever temperature on Thursday and drop below the minus 32C (minus 25.6F) recorded in 1985, according to the National Weather Service.

(Image: AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

The Illinois city was colder than the Canadian village of Alert, one of the world's most northerly inhabited places.

At least eight deaths have been attributed to the bad weather, including an elderly man in Illinois who was found dead several hours after he fell while trying to get into his home.