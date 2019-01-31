Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anyone who watches Hunted will know engrossing the show is but also how easy it is to think what you would have done in the same situation.

Channel 4 are now looking for contestants to become 'fugitives' for the next series so your chance to prove your mettle is here, reports Cornwall Live.

Could you avoid a team of intelligence experts to win £100,000?

Ordinary men and women from across the country are encouraged to apply to see if they can disappear from some of the world's best investigators in one of the most watched nations on Earth.

A crack team of intelligence experts will try to track you down by monitoring your phones, tapping into CCTV and even hacking your bank account but manage to stay away and you'll have beaten the hunters.

To enter you have to be over 18 and willing to leave your work and home life behind for a period of up to six weeks but the show will cover pre-agreed loss of earnings for everyone who participates.

And you don’t have to go it alone as the series accepts applications from couples or groups allowing you to team up with family, friends or colleagues to have the best chance.

The closing date for applications is Monday, February 11, for more information visit the website here.