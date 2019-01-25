Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Archaeologists excavating a burial ground for the new High Speed rail project say they have found the remains of a Royal Navy explorer who led the first circumnavigation of Australia.

The experts made the discovery of the remains of Captain Matthew Flinders, who is also credited with giving Australia its name, as they excavate St James's burial ground, Euston, London.

The discovery so early in the dig has thrilled archaeologists who were not confident they would find Captain Flinders among the 40,000 people interred there.

Stiff upper lip

Dame Judi Dench has recalled causing on-stage chaos when she blundered over one of William Shakespeare's lines, adding in the word "erection".

The veteran performer starred opposite her late husband Michael Williams in an early 70s production of The Merchant Of Venice by the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Dench, 84, said: "Instead of saying, 'I speak too long; but 'tis to peize the time, to eke it and to draw it out in length, to stay you from election,' I said 'erection."'

Bone of contention

Police are investigating the discovery of a human bone in a pair of socks bought from a Primark store.

Essex Police said the socks were bought from the Colchester store on December 10 and the matter was reported to the force on January 2.

"Detectives are continuing to investigate following the discovery of what is believed to be part of a human bone in a pair of Primark socks," a force spokesman said. "The bone does not appear to be a result of recent trauma and had no skin or other particles surrounding it."

Stuck in snow

A helicopter crew has rescued two campers who say they were snowbound in a vehicle on a southern California mountain for 14 days.

The man, woman and two dogs were hoisted off 4,700ft Alamo Mountain by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter. Paramedics said the couple, in their mid-30s, had gone camping but ran out of supplies, then hiked to an area where they were able to call 911.

They were dehydrated but generally in good condition. "They were tired, (sun) burned, dirty, but definitely glad to see me," said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Charles Miranda.

Not cool

Earth was slightly cooler last year than the previous few years, but it was still the fourth warmest year on record, analysis showed.

Independent scientists at Berkeley Earth calculated that last year's average temperature was 14.96C - 0.77C warmer than the average from 1951 to 1980 and about 1.16C warmer than pre-industrial times.

Only 2015, 2016 and 2017 were warmer than last year, with only small differences, mostly because of natural yearly weather variations like El Nino and La Nina. Berkeley Earth climate scientist Zeke Hausfather said it would be foolish to call last year's slight dip a cooling trend.

Cigarette break

An intoxicated German man who ducked out of a train for a cigarette during a short stop got into trouble when he tried to jump back on board between two carriages as the train departed without him.

Police said the 33-year-old clung on to the coupling in frigid temperatures, screaming as the train headed towards Hamburg at speeds of up to 125mph.

Passengers heard the man's cries and triggered an emergency stop, allowing him to be brought inside.

He was handed over to police in Essen and is under investigation for dangerous interference with rail traffic.