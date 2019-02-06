Get the biggest weekly stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The European Council President's remark that there is a "special place in hell" reserved for Brexiteers who had no plan has been met with plenty of condemnation online.

Donald Tusk made the comment during a press conference alongside Irish premier Leo Varadkar and then reiterated it in a tweet almost instantly.

The former Prime Minister of Poland said: "I've been wondering what that special place in hell looks like, for those who promoted Brexit, without even a sketch of a plan how to carry it out safely."

As they left the stage, Mr Varadkar quipped: "They'll give you terrible trouble in the British press for that."

It didn't take long for the criticism to soon follow, with Nigel Farage one of the first to respond.

Farage, one of the leaders of the Brexit movement, said post-Brexit Britain will be free of "unelected, arrogant bullies like [Tusk]".

"Sounds more like heaven to me," he added.

DUP leader Arlene Foster also criticised Mr Tusk for his comments, saying the "pressure is beginning to mount" on the European politician.

"We have seen that today from some of the responses, particular from the president Donald Tusk," she said.

"I think it was deliberately provocative I have to say, very disrespectful to those of us who voted to leave the European Union."

Prominent Remain MP Anna Soubry, however, predicted the European Council president would be "wildly misquoted" as she stressed he was commenting on leading Leave politicians rather than "the millions of good people they conned with fake promises they cannot deliver on".

Her Conservative colleague Phillip Lee said the remark was based on reality, even if it annoyed those who "politically orchestrated Brexit".

He tweeted: "My issue has never been with Brexit voters, it's always been with reckless, shallow politicians who promised a Brexit they'd no credible plan to deliver."

Scottish MEP Alyn Smith went even further, describing Mr Tusk as a "friend of the UK" who had been driven to such language "by two years of the lies of charlatans being implemented unchallenged by cowards".

But among all the vitriol and politicking online were a fair few helpings of humour as people suggested what the "special place in hell" might look like.

Tory MP Johnny Mercer suggested it may look "a bit like Brussels", while Labour MP David Lammy had a more specific suggestion.

"The Conservative Party's annual Black and White fundraising ball is next month and it's only £10,000 to get a table next to Boris Johnson," he tweeted.

Other ideas included the Westfield shopping centre in west London's White City, and simply "Milton Keynes".