The family of a popular DJ who fell to his death from a multi-storey car park have spoken of their devestation.

Jackson Cummings died just a day before his 42nd birthday after battling with mental health issues since he moved to university at the age of 18.

He especially struggled during the winter as he suffered from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), reports StokeonTrentLive.

The former Priory C of E Primary School and Trentham High School pupil previously worked at the Regent Theatre, in Hanley, for five years and DJ'd regularly at venues across Stoke-on-Trent and Newcastle under the name 'Fred Bear'.

He leaves behind his mum and dad Viv and Tony Cummings, brother Nick Cummings and sister Sam Carlisle.

Now Viv has revealed how Jackson's anxiety had been more severe this winter. He told his parents he was going out for a Guinness on January 15 and never returned to their home. He was found lying in the road below Newcastle's Midway car park at 10.50pm.

The 70-year-old, from Trentham, said: "Jackson didn't look well, he was down, and it was crushing anxiety attacks that were doing it. He had SAD disorder and in the summer he was fine, he would be out all of the time, you wouldn't see him.

"At 5pm on January 15 he went out and said he was going for a Guinness. I sent him a text to remind him to eat something because he hadn't been eating.

"He replied to say that he'd had a burger and was at the Blackfriars in Newcastle. I text him at 9.30pm and he said he was playing pool, there was music on and he was actually enjoying it. But then he never came back.

"He was so poorly this time, he said he'd never experienced anything like it before. He tried to fight it for over 20 years, but it became more and more of a problem. I think he just couldn't cope any longer. It was just too much in the end."

Dad Tony says Jackson had recently got into golf.

The 71-year-old said: "On the day he died he went to Barlaston Golf Club in the morning and came home to tell us that he'd parred four holes out of the first nine. I thought that was helping him.

"But as soon as the clocks went back you could see him start to dip and when the clocks went forward you could see him coming up again. He was always fighting it. It's been devastating."

Tony and Viv said it was always in the back of their minds that Jackson might take his own life.

Viv said: "I used to think about it but I refused to let it surface. I always wondered whether we'd get a knock on the door one day."

Jackson DJ'd at a host of North Staffordshire venues, including The Sugarmill, Spode, Fat Cats, Blackfriars and The Old Brown Jug. He worked at Assured Systems, in Stone.

Tony and Viv say they have received more than 200 messages of condolence from Jackson's friends and never realised how popular their son was.

Viv said: "His friends are in as bad a state as we are. We've received so many flowers and cards from people we don't even know. People have contacted us from America asking if they can attend his funeral. His friends are in bits.

"They've said that recently he was opening up to them and that they knew he had got problems, but nobody expected this.

Celebration

"It's been in the evening and first thing in the morning when you get reflective that it hits us. But during the day there have been so many people saying how much they loved him which is very heart-warming for us.

"We've told people who want to come to his funeral that black is not required. He's had enough dark days and we want the funeral to be a celebration of his life."

Tony says they have been crying with laughter reading some of the messages they have received from Jackson's friends.

Witty

He said: "It's been amazing. We've been in tears crying with laughter at some of the things people have said about him. He had such a sharp sense of humour, so witty, so dry and clever."

Jackson's older siblings Sam and Nick say they will miss his 'cheeky smile'.

Sam, aged 46, said: "He was eccentric, he loved fancy dress, he would do anything for his friends and he loved Stoke-on-Trent. Everyone will miss his cheeky smile."

The funeral for Jackson will be held on Friday February 15 at St Thomas' Church in Penkhull at 12:30pm.

If you are experiencing mental health problems, feeling suicidal, or are concerned about someone else, support is available.

Speak with your GP, who can refer into appropriate local services, contact the Staffordshire Mental Health Helpline on 0808 800 2234 for out-of-hours support, or call the Samaritans on 116 123 for a listening ear 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.