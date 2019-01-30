Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Given just six per cent chance of survival, father-of-two Ivan Dagg is celebrating making it beyond the fifth anniversary of his devastating cancer diagnosis.

The 53-year-old was told chemotherapy for bowel and liver cancer only had a slim chance of keeping him alive.

But Mr Dagg's “rollercoaster” half a decade has now seen him go from multiple tumour removals to having “world-first” operation, reports Hull Live.

Mr Dagg, along with his wife and two daughters, were rocked when he was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in 2013 after reporting feeling exhausted and losing weight.

The inspection engineer’s downward spiral continued when it was revealed that it had spread to his liver – meaning he needed four procedures and chemotherapy to save his life.

His situation came to a head in January last year when the last of the operations took place – without it doctors revealed later that he would have only had “a few months to live”.

The operation was a “world-first” after the surgeon discovered Ivan had grown a new vein in his liver, opening up a new, previously unknown avenue for others with a similar condition.

'Looking forward to the future'

Reflecting on his emotional six years since the original diagnosis, Mr Dagg said: “The last few years have been a rollercoaster. I’m finally feeling positive about my future.

“I woke up after surgery and Professor Lodge told me he had been able to remove the tumour. That was fantastic to hear.

“Now I’m back at work and looking forward to the future with my family. Nobody knows what’s going to happen in the future but I feel very lucky. There could have been a very different outcome.”

'High risk'

The operation took place at the Spire Hospital in Leeds and was performed by world-leading expert Professor Peter Lodge who described the final operation, which has now left Ivan all clear of cancer, as “very high risk”.

Explaining the impact of Ivan’s case, Prof Lodge said: “Things went well so we were able to remove the tumour successfully along with the major hepatic veins, leaving Ivan’s liver surviving on only the new vein.

“If he had not grown a new vein then I would not have been able to do the surgery.

"This was very high-risk and extremely complicated liver surgery and one of the most difficult that I have ever had to do.

“Without surgery, Ivan would have been faced with having only a few months to live. I think that chemotherapy may have given him a few extra months but that’s all. It’s still early days but I’m very pleased with Ivan’s progress.”

Given a new lease of life, Ivan now has to attend the hospital for check-ups every three months.