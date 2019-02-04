Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A banking app has come under fire on social media for its latest ad campaign - for its "single shaming" language ahead of Valentine's Day.

A number of advertisements for Revolut, a financial technology company, appeared on the London underground but one in particular seems to have caused upset.

The ad says: "To the 12,750 people who ordered a single takeaway on Valentine's Day. You ok, hun?"

Twitter users were quick to voice their thoughts on the matter with a number of commenters accusing the company of single-shaming.

Dafydd Vaughan said: "As if I needed a reason to never use @RevolutApp. Shaming people using their finance data, as an attempt at getting more customers."

The financial technology company was launched in July 2015 by co-founders Vlad Yatsenko and Nicolay Storonsky and sought to provide "global spending and transfers without rubbish exchange rates".

The company promised to be a "financial partner just as progressive" as today's fast-paced world.

Another user, Jon Hall, said: "I won't tolerate "single shaming" any more than any other attack-on-a-specific-demographic. It's not funny, never has been."

Another of their billboards appeared to capitalise on the social media furore surrounding Greggs' vegan sausage roll and Piers Morgan's reaction to it with a direct message.

Chad West, Revolut's Head of Global Marketing & Communications, said the vast majority of people were not offended by the ad but the company hope to learn from the criticism.

He said: "The purpose of this ad was not to take the mickey out of anyone, but to show solidarity with our fellow singles - with a dash of humour.

"However, with the current copy, I can appreciate that a small number of people have interpreted it differently, but that was not our intention."