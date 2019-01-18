Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Football fans have lodged over 200 complaints against the actions and tactics of police officers at matches around the country in the last four seasons.

Allegations made by supporters include claims that officers used batons and incapacitant sprays as they dealt with crowds around football games.

There are also claims of racial abuse and that police officers did not respond correctly to crushes of supporters at stadiums.

Data revealed by a series of Freedom of Information requests shows that at least 233 complaints were made against police officers on duty at football games during the 2013/14 to 2017/18 seasons.

But the figure is likely to be significantly higher as only 30 UK police forces responded to the FoI request, with 16 failing to provide information.

Some 82 of the complaints were about alleged assaults or excessive uses of force by the police.

They include a string of complaints about policing at the Manchester City v Everton game, which took place at the Etihad on January 27, 2016.

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

One complainant alleged that a large group of officers threw a fan over a railing before hitting others with batons. The case is ongoing.

The same match was the sourc of seven other complaints.

One allegation suggested a fan was “grabbed by the face by an officer and dragged to the ground”, while another claimed a complainant was “struck with a baton by officer who also racially abused them”.

In one of those cases investigators found there was no case to answer, while the other was marked as “disapplied” - meaning the police felt they had grounds not to deal with the complaint.

Another allegation of assault was made on December 5, 2017, when it was claimed an officer broke the hand of a fan at the Middlesbrough v Sheffield United game. That case is being appealed.

'Batons used on fans'

Officers are also alleged to have hit fans with batons in the Middlesbrough v Millwall match on May 5, 2018. That case received a local resolution, which is a way of handling complaints by resolving, explaining or clearing up a matter directly with the complainant.

The Manchester derby on March 20, 2016, also saw batons allegedly being used on fans. In that case police ruled officers did have a “case to answer”, although it is not stated what happened after that.

Three complaints, all made against the Metropolitan Police, related to alleged crushing in crowds.

One complainant said police officers “took no action when fans complained of being crushed” at Tottenham’s home game against Newcastle on December 17, 2014. A second person complained about the same incident.

Both complaints received a local resolution.

It was also alleged that police blocked a road for a West Ham game on May 10 which led to crushing, though that case was withdrawn.

A complaint was made about the Grimsby v Scunthorpe game on November 9, 2013, when it was alleged that officers used PAVA spray - similar to pepper spray - on supporters including children and older people.

That case had a local resolution.

There have been nine complaints made about the police restricting the movement of fans, such as when supporters were held in the Boy and Barrel pub in Huddersfield before being escorted to the ground on November 28, 2015.

There was also a complaint made on May 5, 2014, that West Midlands Police failed to remove a hoax bomb from Molineux. This complaint was upheld.

Responding to the complaints revealed by this investigation, the Home Office said: “Law-abiding fans should be able to enjoy football matches in safety, and any violence or disorder will not be tolerated.

'Necessary to use force'

“The nature of policing means it is sometimes necessary for police officers to use force.

However, we are clear that all use of force must be necessary, proportionate and reasonable in the circumstances.

“We are committed to improving transparency and accountability. This is why the Government initiated reforms to the way in which use of force data is recorded and published.

“Where members of the public are dissatisfied with the way they are treated by a police officer, the police complaints system provides a route for them to raise this concern to be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

Amanda Jacks of the Football Supporters Federation said: “Policing at football matches has vastly improved in recent years.

“We find supporters may shrug things off as part and parcel. But if supporters feel they have cause for complaint then we welcome them to get in touch.”