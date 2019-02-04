Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

"Someone has tried to log in to your account. Click here to change your password..."

Sound familiar?

Every day, millions of people fall for cleverly-disguised scam emails, according to Jigsaw - a subsidiary of Google parent company Alphabet.

To help combat swathes of web users falling victim to dodgy emails, the site has created a very smart quiz that not only tests your wits against some of the most convincing-looking phishing emails, but that shows exactly what to look for to avoid them in future.

Masquerading as a trusted source, phishing emails have come a long way from just random messages asking you to open attachments (though they're still around, too).

Often the email address that sent the message looks exactly like one you can trust thanks to internet trickery. Sometimes scammers will even send you an old password of yours to 'prove' that someone has power over your account, promising to relinquish it if you send money.

Sophisticated attackers

The more smart to scams that we become, the more devious criminals are becoming in order to part you with your finances.

Justin Henck, Jigsaw's product manager, blogged : "In the case of more sophisticated attackers, phishing messages might look like a legitimate email written by someone you know.

"These so-called “spear-phishing” attacks are often one of the first steps of larger cyberattacks, where attackers use a carefully constructed email to fool someone into entering their login credentials into a fake page."

Can you tell the difference between a real email and one created by someone determined to steal your information?

Take the quiz here and see how you get on.