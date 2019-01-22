The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Last year Nestle launched boxes of Malteser Truffles, much to the delight of chocoholics.

And now, three months before Easter, the tasty treats are getting an upgrade with the release of a chocolate shell version.

The Easter egg - which is packed in a red box - comes wrapped in metallic red foil with yellow spots all over it.

The box also contains a generous handful of Malteser truffles, which are made with creamy chocolate and honeycomb pieces.

Priced at £8, shoppers can find the eggs at Iceland stores and online.

And although it might be too early to start stocking up on Easter eggs just yet, you can always buy one for yourself as a little treat.

Elsewhere, budget retailer B&M has already started stocking Easter eggs.

Available to buy in stores now, shoppers can choose from Kit Kat Chunky, Smarties and Yorkie eggs.

Each egg comes with an accompanying chocolate bar or a packet of sweets.

This year Easter falls on Sunday, April 21. The date is determined by the lunar calendar, which is why it changes every year.