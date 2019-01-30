Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An inflatable pill that swells to the size of a ping-pong ball in the stomach could be used to monitor cancers and ulcers, or spot signs of infection, say scientists.

A test version of the device, inspired by the pufferfish, contains a sensor that continuously tracks temperature in the stomach for up to a month. The pill is made from two kinds of jelly-like hydrogel material that allow it to resist the effects of stomach churning and acidic digestive juices.

Its creators sought to mimic the defence mechanism of the pufferfish, which responds to threats by rapidly sucking in water and blowing up its body to resemble a spiky balloon.

Barbed wire beach

Protesters have set up a "barbed wire beach" to protest against travel companies who arrange holidays in Israeli settlements.

The Amnesty International stunt lasted around 15 minutes and saw models in summer clothes playing with inflatable balls, water pistols and a giant unicorn float as they applied sun cream on a mock beach surrounded by barbed wire and "No Palestinians allowed" signs outside the headquarters of TripAdvisor in Soho Square, central London.

Campaigners accused the travel companies of profiting from fuelling human rights violations against Palestinians by listing hundreds of rooms and activities in Israeli settlements on "occupied Palestinian land".

An Amnesty report released early on Wednesday morning found that TripAdvisor lists more than 70 different attractions, tours, restaurants, cafes, hotels and rental apartments on the Israeli-occupied land.

Missing earrings

A shopper sent a retailer a picture of their empty hand after the online store asked for photographic evidence of their item not arriving.

Iris Pompeii, 18, of North Yorkshire, ordered a pair of clip-on earrings for £1.54 from Chinese online retail service AliExpress, which is owned by AliBaba, but says they never arrived.

When filling out an online form to recoup the money, Iris was asked to upload a photo or video evidence, so sent two images of their empty hand. Iris, who is known on social media for performing in drag, shared the pictures to Twitter where they have been shared tens of thousands of times.

Journalists marooned

Maroon 5 cancelled a news conference to discuss the band's Super Bowl half-time performance, choosing to not meet with reporters as most acts have done.

The NFL announced: "The artists will let their show do the talking as they prepare to take the stage this Sunday."

Maroon 5, with frontman Adam Levine, will be joined by Atlanta-based rapper Big Boi and Travis Scott at half-time of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

Croc intruder jailed

A man who jumped into a Florida zoo's crocodile enclosure has been sentenced to a year in jail.

Court records show 23-year-old Brandon Keith Hatfield of Green Cove Springs pleaded no contest on Friday to multiple charges, including trespassing and criminal mischief.

St Augustine police said Hatfield broke into the St Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park.

Twitter detox

Journalists at the online news site Insider have been ordered to shun Twitter, by order of the boss.

Reporters have been told to take a week off from tweeting at work and to keep TweetDeck off their computer screens.

The idea is to kick away a crutch for the journalists and escape from the echo chamber.