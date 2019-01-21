Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

She's the influential leader of a gang of kids causing chaos in a UK town - and she's just 15 years old.

The gang is behind a surge in anti-social behaviour in Grimsby, Lincolnshire.

The teenager, who is thought to have arrived in the area from the Midlands, has been described as a ‘highly intelligent’ and ‘street-smart’ with a charismatic hold on children as young as 11, reports Grimsby Live.

But behind a confidence that exceeds her years, the girl has made a disturbing admission to community leaders, saying she believes she will probably be ‘in prison or dead’ before she is out of her teens.

The girl is not originally from North East Lincolnshire, arriving in the area from the Midlands.

She has been described by those who have had dealings with her as "very intelligent" but also "very devious", with a "street wise criminal mind" that many youngsters in the area could not possibly comprehend.

Destruction

Leading a gang of around 20 youths aged from as young as 11 to 15, they have been at the centre of widespread trouble in Grimsby, particularly around the East Marsh and Hainton Avenue areas.

It has seen them ransack a number of businesses, while also driving local residents to breaking point with their anti-social behaviour.

The chaotic gang are known for storming into shops and stealing and smashing everything in sight, usually in just a matter of minutes, with business owners struggling to find a motive for the random destruction.

However, the 15-year-old leader of this bunch rarely gets personally involved in the incidents, normally choosing to sit outside so that she can watch the commotion unfold.

She has little to profit from other than the enjoyment from the chaos she orchstrates.

It has been said that many of the children under her influence are fearful of the repercussions they could receive if they do not "do as they are told". One community source told us how one 11-year-old was thrown into a pond as punishment for not doing what the girl wanted.

But beyond the anti-social behaviour, there are growing concerns about possible drug use among youngsters with reports that some members of the gang have been experimenting with class A drugs such as ecstasy.

'She was enjoying all the drama taking place'

One witness to the gang’s destructive behaviour described an incident where they targeted a shop on Hainton Avenue.

They said: "I was travelling up the road when I noticed a group of youths standing outside of one of the shops near Pasture Street.

"All of a sudden the group of kids storms into one of the businesses and starts throwing things everywhere. There was so many of them in there the staff had no hope at all of controlling them.

"What was odd was the girl who controls them all was just stood at the edge of the pavement outside with another girl, looking like she was enjoying all the drama taking place."

In another recent case the girl and her gang were filmed and pursued into the car park of Asda in Holles Street by a furious shop worker after causing widespread damage to a store on Freeman Street

People who know the girl say that she is "highly intelligent" and can be extremely pleasant, but for some reason seems to not care about herself or the affect of her actions on others.

One person who has had numerous dealings with the young girl says that she has expressed that her plans for the future were to be 'either dead or in prison'.

They said: “What makes it even more sad is at the moment, it could be true. She just does not seem to care what happens to her."

The source said police had been desperate to try to place the girl under a behavioural contract, but claims this was blocked by the local Youth Offending Service, who apparently believed the girl’s behaviour could be managed without court or police intervention.

They said: "She really is a piece of work. I have never met a 15-year-old who is so street wise and thinks in such a calculating way before in Grimsby.

"She has her carers and the YOS completely wrapped around her little finger, where they just won't take any form of appropriate action against her because they think that she is all sweetness and light.

"She is currently on a path that I can only see leading her, or her young cohorts to prison, or something much worse.

'Talked down from lynching'

"Recently a number of parents had to be talked down from lynching the young girl, because they had simply had enough of her behaviour and how she was treating their children.

"There is a group of about 20 kids that she controls and makes do her bidding, lashing out at them if they refuse. The thing is though, a lot of these kids look at her as some sort of great leader, while others are just there because they are scared.

"I have heard that one child who refused to do what she wanted ended up in Sidney Park pond.”

The community leader said they believe the girl has the potential to turn her life around – and remove the destructive influence she has on others.

They said: "I am positive that there is a way to turn her around, as she certainly has the intelligence to do something good in her life. But at the minute it is all being wasted on causing chaos."