Last year saw the launch of gin and tonic flavoured easter eggs, cheeses and cookies which all capitalised on the UK's growing love of a G&T.

With Shrove Tuesday fast approaching, Marks and Spencer has added to the ever-growing list of gin-flavoured products with a new sauce.

Wales Online reveals the supermarket has launched a gin and tonic lemon sauce that will be perfect for those who want to give their pancakes something different.

In 2019 Shrove Tuesday is on March 5 so you'll have plenty of time to stock up on the £2 treat which is described as 'a tart and tangy sauce full of classic, punchy flavour and made with 4% gin.'

What is Shrove Tuesday?

Shrove Tuesday is traditionally a feasting day as it is the day before Lent but eating pancakes on this day also comes from a tradition of using up any rich foods like eggs before fasting begins.

The ingredients for pancakes are said to symbolise four points of significance at Easter and Springtime of the year.

Eggs signify creation, flour is said to be the staff of life, salt is for wholesomeness and milk symbolises purity.

The day gets its name from the ritual of shriving which means an act of confessing sins and getting absolution.

A bell would be rung to call people to confession and this came to be known as the Pancake Bell.