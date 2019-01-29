Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Theresa May won a Commons victory as MPs supported her bid to go back to Brussels and try to renegotiate her Brexit deal.

But MPs also voted to take a no-deal Brexit off the table, which will remove one of the Prime Minister's key negotiating weapons.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he was now willing to sit down with Mrs May for Brexit talks, after MPs voted on a series of amendments.

Mrs May had issued a plea for MPs to give her a clear "mandate" to reopen the Withdrawal Agreement which she agreed with the EU last November and seek to secure changes to its controversial backstop provision.

She secured the backing of the Commons to go back to Brussels, as MPs voted by 317 to 301 in favour of a proposal from Tory grandee Sir Graham Brady for her to try to replace the backstop with "alternative arrangements" to keep the Irish border open after Brexit.

But MPs also issued an order to Theresa May to prevent a no-deal Brexit as they passed an amendment which rejects the UK leaving the EU without a Withdrawal Agreement.

The cross-party plan, headed by Tory Dame Caroline Spelman and Labour's Jack Dromey, won by 318 votes to 310, majority 8.

It "rejects the United Kingdom leaving the European Union without a Withdrawal Agreement and a Framework for the Future Relationship".

Following the vote, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told the House of Commons he is now prepared to meet with Theresa May to discuss Brexit.

He had made it a condition of meeting for talks that a no-deal Brexit was taken off the table.

The amendment's success came after MPs rejected a bid to delay Brexit in order to prevent a no-deal departure from the European Union.

Labour former minister Yvette Cooper's call for an extension of Article 50 to keep the UK in the EU until the end of the year in order to reach a deal was defeated by 321 votes to 298, majority 23.

It was supported by the Labour frontbench as well as Tories including Nick Boles.

And another cross-party amendment, tabled by Labour's Rachel Reeves, which would have required the Prime Minister to seek an extension of Article 50 if no deal had been reached by February 26, was also defeated.

Earlier, MPs rejected a bid by Jeremy Corbyn to force a debate on Labour's Brexit plans.