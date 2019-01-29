Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With a flat head, a long tail and a menacing, sharp-toothed grin, this would be an intimidating creature to see washed up on a beach.

But to find it lying on a roadside, more than a mile from the nearest body of water, is even more strange.

Mystery surrounds the appearance of this sea creature, which was found rotting in the middle of Liverpool's Kirkdale area, reports the Liverpool Echo.

The skeleton of the large fish or similar creature was found on Monday afternoon by a bemused passer-by.

Strange animals have been known to wash up on Crosby beach and the Merseyside coastline regularly - but to find it inland is unheard of.

Heriot Street is over a mile from the nearest body of water - at Bramley Moore Dock - so its appearance has got people scratching their heads.

Some people are speculating it may be a pike, that could have been dropped by a seagull, or other fishy predator.

Do you know what the creature is? Let us know in the comments below.