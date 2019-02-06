Get the biggest weekly stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For the first time in 30 years, the Academy Awards ceremony will go without a host when it takes place on February 24.

Despite Hollywood being filled with stars, no-one is stepping up to be the master of ceremonies for this year's event.

The position was filled, temporarily, by funnyman Kevin Hart.

But when the comedian was embroiled in controversy regarding past homophobic tweets, he pulled out of the gig, tweeting: "I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscars.

"This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologise to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past."

The move left the 91st Oscars ceremony with no host, and ABC Entertainment, which airs the event, said they weren't seeking a replacement, instead allowing the presenters of each award to be the hosts.

There have been 73 hosts and co-hosts since 1929, but can you guess if these celebs stepped up to the plate and hosted the show?

