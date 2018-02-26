Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Finally tech fans have had a glimpse of the new Samsung S9 and S9+.

Pre-order services have become available at Carphone Warehouse and Mobiles.co.uk as retailers prepare to sell the new-look gadget from the phone giants.

We take a look at what makes it different to other gadgets out now, see if it is worth the price tag and tell you how to get £115 off the price of the phone when you buy today.

New features

According to Samsung, over 1.2 trillion photos were taken in 2017 and the advent of video messaging means the camera has become one of the primary features of the phone. Both the Galaxy S9 and the larger S9+ have 12MP cameras on the back of the device, reports The Mirror .

The S9 also boasts a 8MP front-facing autofocus camera and the ability to create an "augmented reality" emoji - basically a 3D cartoon version of your face that can recognise up to 18 different expressions. Just like Apple's face-controlled Animoji, you'll be able to record small clips and send them through WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger.

The phone also has an impressive new Siri function millenials will love- with the ability to translate foreign language into English.

The new virtual assistant Bixby can also be used to help translate road signs when abroad- and can even calorie count for you when scanning foods just by pointing the lens at your plate.

Other features also include:

Dual stereo speakers to the device for the first time - which have Dolby's surround-sound Atmos technology built-in

Samsung has opted to KEEP the 3.5mm headphone jack- despite the likes of Apple and Google dropping it from their flagship handsets

An IP68 rating, which means it is water resistant to a maximum depth of 1.5m for up to 30 minutes, and is protected from dust, dirt and sand without the need for extra caps or covers

Inside is a 10-nanometer octa-core processor which gives the phone enough power to double up as a desktop PC through the DeX accessory.

a choice of either 4GB of RAM or 6GB depending on whether you opt for the 5.8-inch S9 or 6.2-inch S9+- Both feature the same "Quad HD+" screen

Is it worth the price?

Samsung has priced the S9 at £750 (849 euros; $1,047) and the S9+ at £838 (949 euros; $1,170) - nearly £50 more than the S8 and S8+.

How to get it cheaper

Luckily, for those who like to get their hands on the latest gadget releases- here we managed to find a HUGE deal you will not want to miss.

Carphone Warehouse have revealed this exclusive deal where customers can bag the new gadget with £100 cashback PLUS a £15 sign up bonus on the Quidco website until midnight tonight.

The deal will then be valid with a £90 cashback until March 30 after that.

Alls new customers need to do is sign up HERE and read the full T&C's.