Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Not many people had heard of Kelsy Karter until she 'tattooed' an image of Harry Styles to her face and the singer seems to have made the most of it.

Her Tweet gained almost 30,000 likes and saw her talked about by people all over the world.

The New Zealander has now revealed that it was actually just a publicity stunt ahead of her new single 'Harry' and soon-to-be-released album.

After going viral and being asked for countless interviews, the 27-year-old now claims she "rocked the world for $300" with her marketing gambit.

(Image: Kelsy Karter)

In a three-minute YouTube video, Kelsy explained that she was going through a tough break-up and the death of her dog when she decided to write a song about the former One Direction singer.

For $300, she wrote, directed and edited the accompanying video for the single but didn't release it.

So far, so standard.

To "cut through the noise to get noticed", she decided to take an unusual step.

She hired celebrity tattooist Romeo Lacoste to trace an image of Harry Styles onto her face and the internet took over, plastering the photos and her name across the web

(Image: PA)

She then released the video for her new song 'Harry' and used her new-found fame to promote it.

In her tell-all video the singer said: "Every major publication and news outlet in the world covered the story and more importantly the song. I had your attention."

Claiming her success, Kelsy boasted: "The tatto is gone. All that's left is the music."