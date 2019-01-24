Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A single mum battling cancer has been forced to tell her six-year-old son that she doesn't have long to live after doctors said her condition has become untreatable.

Naomi Knighton, 26, of Derby, has a rare form of leukaemia and has had two bone marrow transplants in an effort to recover from the 'very aggressive' disease.

But cancer specialists have told Naomi and her family to 'prepare for the worst' after her condition deteriorated.

She has moved in with her mother Jean and had to explain to her six-year-old son J'varn that she is in the final stages of her life.

Her sister Kirsty, 32, said it was hard to accept that Naomi was finally losing her fight after years of battling against the condition.

She said: “It was heartbreaking. We have watched her go through so much and we always assumed she would get through it because she always has managed to get through – and she’s so strong.

“There have been times that the doctors have been surprised when she’s got through it. She always pulls through against the odds.”

Naomi had studied at Derby College to become an adult nurse and was offered a place to study at the University of Derby just last year.

She was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia as a teenager when her mum noticed she was suffering from a lot of colds, throat infections and coughs.

Doctors ran tests and discovered she had the condition, which is a type of cancer that affects white blood cells and tends to progress slowly over many years.

She was told she would have just weeks to live, on January 11 this year, but that she could buy a little more time by accepting a mixture of chemotherapy and steroids.

Kirsty, who was with Naomi at the time, said: “They said she had two choices. She could stop everything that day and let it be. But the doctor said it would be quick as it was very aggressive. He said we would be talking weeks not months.

“The option Naomi chose was to buy some more time.”

Kirsty said Naomi’s son had been told that his mum did not have long left.

She said: “J’varn took it really well on the day she told him. He accepted it. I think, in a way, because she’s always been poorly he’s used to her being in and out of hospital.

“That has sort of helped him.”

Kirsty is raising money for Naomi’s funeral and, since setting up a Gofundme page last Thursday has raised more than £1,500 of her £2,500 goal from generous friends.

The money will go towards Naomi’s requests of a white coffin, a “nice headstone for her son to go to”, and a party-style event with music and dancing after her funeral.

You can make a donation by visiting this Gofundme page.