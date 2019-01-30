The nation's favourite dog breed has been revealed - and it's the Staffordshire Bull Terrier.
There are 217 recognised dog breeds and thousands of cross-breeds, but where does your pet rank among Britain's favourites?
ITV's Britain's Favourite Dogs: Top 100 revealed the results of a poll of 10,000 people.
On the show, Ben Fogle and Sara Cox shared our favourite pooches.
This is the complete list of the nation’s 100 favourite dogs:
Our favourite dog breeds
100. Otterhound
One of Britain's oldest dog breeds, the Otterhound is a scent hound. There are just 600 of them worldwide.
99. Afghan Hound
Bred in Afghanistan’s mountains.
98. Australian Shepherd
Known simply as the Aussie, these dogs were bred in the US during the 19th century.
97. Leonberger
These are a giant breed of dog and come from the city of Leonberg in Germany.
96. Sproodle
Sproodles are a cross between an English Springer Spaniel and a Poodle.
95. Chinese Crested
These dogs were created to be a companion to invalids and are said to almost be able to read their owner's minds.
94. Irish Wolfhound
This is a very large sighthound which originated in Ireland.
93. Sussex Spaniel
The breed was developed in Sussex and is a compact Spaniel.
92. Borzoi
Also called the Russiand wolfhound, it is similar in shape to a greyhound.
91. Hungarian Wirehaired Vizsla
As the name suggests, this breed comes from Hungary and are excellent hunting dogs.
90. Boston Terrier
Its coat has a tuxedo-like pattern.
89. Schipperke
This is a Belgian breed of dog and make great sheep dogs.
88. Chow Chow
Chinese breed, known as puffy-lion dog.
87. Cairn Terrier
Small breed from the Scottish Highlands.
86. Bullmastiff
Packs up to 130lbs of muscle and drools.
85. Wire Fox Terrier
It is a fox terrier and has bundles of energy and intelligence.
84. Samoyed
This is a breed of a large herding dog and hails from Siberia.
83. Welsh Springer Spaniel
Very similar to the English Springer Spaniel.
82. Gordon Setter
Its thick coat was designed to protect it from the harsh Scottish weather.
81. Airedale Terrier
The biggest terrier of the lot.
80. Pomeranian
Two of them were saved from the Titanic.
79. Maltese Terrier
A tiny breed in what's known as the Toy Group.
78. Japanese Akita
Japan’s most popular breed.
77. Scottish Terrier
They were bred to hunt vermin.
76. Bernese Mountain Dog
A large breed of dog that was originally kept as a farm dog.
75. Norfolk Terrier
A variety of the Norwich Terrier.
74. St Bernard
The largest dogs, they can weigh 25 stone. They are also known as Alpine Mountain Dogs and were famously used for mountain rescue in a dangerous pass between Italy and Switzerland.
73. Saluki
A sleek Persian greyhound.
72. Parson Russell Terrier
These are Jack Russells with longer legs.
71. Alaskan Malamute
Bred to pull sleds across the Arctic tundra.
70. Irish Setter
Glossy dogs that date back to the 1500s.
69. Puggle
A cross between a Pug and a Beagle.
68. Sealyham Terrier
As Welsh breed that surged in popularity during World War One.
67. Bearded Collie
Bred to withstand Scottish weather and troublesome sheep.
66. English Pointer
They point their bodies in the direction of prey.
65. Rough Collie
Bred as a sheep herder - and famous as Lassie.
64. Bichon Frise
Has black eyes and a fluffy white coat.
63. Lhasa Apso
Bred for Tibetan monasteries.
62. Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever
This is the smallest of the retrievers.
61. Bloodhound
A large scent hound originally bred for hunting deer and wild boar.
60. Basset Hound
They’ve the best sense of smell of all 100.
59. British Bulldog
Stood for Brits’ tenacity and courage.
58. Irish Terrier
This is one of the oldest dog breeds.
57. Siberian Husky
Used as a sled-racing dog.
56. Olde English Bulldogge
One of the very oldest breeds of dog.
55. Newfoundland
Bred in Canada to haul in fishing nets.
54. Yorkshire Terrier
Their hair keeps growing, like humans.
53. Welsh Cardigan Corgi
This is one of the oldest breeds in Britain.
52. Bedlington Terrier
Once a vicious hunter of rats and rabbits.
51. Chihuahua
The world’s smallest breed.
50. Hungarian Vizsla
Famous for their loyalty.
49. Old English Sheepdog
Its hair can cover its face and eyes.
48. Rhodesian Ridgeback
Developed in Africa as a hunting dog.
47. Pug
Their characteristically squashed faces can hamper their breathing. A group of pugs is known as a grumble.
46. Manchester Terrier
Bred in the 19th century to control vermin.
45. Poodle
The most popular dog in the 60s.
44. Schnauzer
They’ve a distinctive beard.
43. German Short Haired Pointer
A hunting dog suitable for both land and water.
42. French Bulldog
They have surged in popularity.
41. Shi Tzu
Another Toy Dog breed to make the list.
40. Greyhound
Takes just three strides to reach 30mph and has a top speed of around 45mph.
39. Whippet
Can hit speeds of up to 35mph.
38. Rottweiler
A German breed with a powerful bite.
37. Lurcher
They are distant cousins of greyhounds.
36. Shetland Sheepdog
Also known as a Sheltie, this breed was popular in the 1960s and 1970s.
35. West Highland White Terrier
Good with children and quick to learn.
34. Irish Water Spaniel
One of the oldest and rarest breed of spaniel.
33. Tibetan Terrier
It's name roughly translates to 'shaggy or bearded'.
32. English Bull Terrier
Bred to fight, they have triangle-shaped eyes.
31. Beagle
Famous as cartoon character Snoopy.
30. English Setter
Often described as a mischievous gun dog.
29. Great Dane
They can grow up to one metre tall.
28. Welsh Pembroke Corgi
One of the happiest breed of dogs.
27. Border terrier
Bred as a fox and vermin hunter.
26. Springador
A Labrador and English springer spaniel.
25. Dalmatian
Features in the 1961 film, 101 Dalmatians.
24. Lakeland Terrier
Now an endangered breed.
23. Sprollie
A springer spaniel and Collie cross.
22. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
Named after King Charles II, who adored them. Their favourite place is on your lap.
21. Cavapoo
Cavalier King Charles spaniel and a poodle.
20. Jack Russell
Bred in England around 200 years ago to hunt foxes. Corrie star Simon Gregson’s Jack Russell, Cookie, plays his dog Rover in the soap.
19. Doberman Pinscher
Developed by Karl Friedrich Louis Dobermann in 1890.
18. Dachshund
Also known as a sausage dog.
17. Weimaraner
These noble-looking dogs are born with stripes for camouflage.
16. Welsh Terrier
Likes to chase badgers, foxes and otters.
15. Cavachon
Cavalier King Charles spaniel and bichon frise mix.
14. Dandie Dinmont Terrier
One of Britain’s oldest terrier breeds, one of the rarest dogs in the world.
13. Labradoodle
A Labrador and poodle mix. Bred to be a low-shedding dog, they are ideal for people with allergies they have started to be used as guide dogs.
12. Miniature Schnauzer
Adorable smaller versions of their full-sized cousins.
11. Flat Coated Retriever
They can often be used as Guide Dogs.
10. Mixed Breed
Not really a breed at all - mutts, mongrels and mixed breeds. Experts estimate that there are over 400,000 mixed breeds.
9. Golden Retriever
Bred as gun dogs to retrieve water fowl.
8. German Shepherd
These reliable dogs are highly prized by police forces, used to sniff out drugs.
7. Border Collie
A herding dog and the brightest of all dog breeds, it can understand up to 1,000 words.
6. Boxer
One of the best jumpers in canine world.
5. Cocker Spaniel
A bird dog at heart, the cocker spaniel loves food and will bond closely with the person who feeds it. Handy if your owner is a chef - James Martin has one called Cooper.
4. Springer Spaniel
With one of the best senses of smell of all breeds of dog, the military use them to sniff out explosives.
3. Labrador
The most popular assistance dogs in the world, if trained they can help with everything from doing the washing to answering the phone. Ben Fogle has a labrador called Storm.
2. Cockapoo
This cocker spaniel and poodle cross is the most popular mixed breed in Britain and dates back to the 1960s.
1. Staffordshire Bull Terrier
Bred in the 19th century as a fighting dog, but owners say they are softer than that.
Sadly the most likely breed to be found in rescue centres.