Sainsbury's has recalled a make of garlic bread from its stores over serious health risk fears.

The garlic bread affected comes from the supermarket's Free From range.

The move has been made because it contains milk, but the ingredient is not mentioned on the label, reports Glasgow Live.

And this means the bread could be a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Sainsbury's is asking customers to bring back 'Deliciously Free From Garlic Pizza Bread' for a full refund.

If you have bought the garlic bread and have an allergy to milk, do not eat it.

Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

The supermarket has also issued a point-of-sale notice to customers, explaining why the product has been recalled and what to do if they have bought the garlic bread.

What are the product details?

Sainsbury's 'Deliciously Free From Garlic Pizza Bread'

Pack size: 160g

Use-by date: January 27 2019