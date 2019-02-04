Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tenants are set to be given new rights to challenge landlords if their rented homes are not up to standard.

A new act will become law next month which will allow tenants to sue landlords to force improvements to their accommodation.

The Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act comes into effect on March 20 and allows disgruntled tenants to go to the courts if their accommodation is not maintained well enough.

An update of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985, the new law will apply to tenancies of less than seven years in England and Wales.

Renters can go to the courts if the property is deemed unfit for living and the definition of what qualifies will please long-suffering tenants.

It will include properties that are too cold or too hot, those that have damp or asbestos and those with noise or lighting issues, alongside a host of other problems.

Under the new law, tenants can take action if there are issues with:

repair

stability

damp

internal arrangement

natural lighting

ventilation

water supply

drainage and sanitary conveniences

facilities for preparation and cooking of food and for the disposal of waste water

Hazards under the Housing Health and Safety Rating System

Housing organisation Shelter say they welcome the legislation and said that the Bill covers the "glaring omissions" of previous legislation to include damp and mould.

"Crucially, the Bill will help private and social renter’s voices to be heard, by giving them the right to take their landlord to court over unfit and unsafe conditions like these in their home," they wrote in a blog post.

"The Bill could help to prevent another tragedy like the Grenfell tower fire. This was the starkest reminder of the dangers of unsafe accommodation.

"There are currently almost one million rented homes with hazards that pose a serious risk to health and safety. This affects around 2.5 million people, who’ll all benefit from this landmark change in the law."

Instead of complaining to the local council, renters can now go straight to the courts and get the changes done that are needed.

Landlords who get things fixed when asked to and look after their tenants should not have to worry but failure to keep a property fit for human habitation will cause problems.

A successful court order might require a landlord to take action regarding a certain hazard or to compensate a tenant with damages.

It does not force a landlord to rebuild a dwelling that has been destroyed or damaged by fire, flood or any other natural occurence.