Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you're looking for a way to start off the month of February with a bang, then look no further than tonight's National Lottery draw.

There's £105million to be won in the Euromillions Super Jackpot which would make for a great start to the weekend.

Match five main numbers and two lucky stars to scoop the jackpot but there are plenty of other ways to win.

Winning such a huge sum would undoubtedly be life-changing but wouldn't even put you in the top five UK winners of all-time.

Here are the top ten biggest National Lottery winners from recent years: