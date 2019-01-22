Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A vegan baker is changing the name of her 'Cornish' pasty product after a backlash from meat-eaters and traditionalists.

Sam Grady has seen sales booming for the meat-free snacks made by her Cornish Vegan Pasty Company as more people become vegans.

But the use of the name 'Cornish Vegan Pasty' for one of its products has provoked an angry response from some consumers who believe that for a pasty to be described as Cornish, it has to include meat.

But Cornish pasty traditionalists have spoken out against the meat-free version of their favourite snack, and said that it can't legitimately claim to be a 'Cornish' pasty.

Sam is now changing the name of her Cornish Vegan Pasty to 'Vegan steak pasty' - removing the word 'Cornish'.

The Cornish pasty row comes just days after Greggs was criticised for launching a vegan sausage roll at its outlets around the UK.

In 2002, Cornish pasties were granted protected geographical indication (PGI) status, meaning only a pasty made the traditional way in Cornwall could be called a Cornish Pasty.

Marion Symonds, owner of Portreath Bakery and 'international ambassador of the pasty', said: "It can't be called a Cornish pasty if it's vegan, because it's not a Cornish pasty. It's traditionally made with pastry, swede and steak - it must have those ingredients in.

"They can call it a vegan pasty but it can't be called a Cornish pasty.

"I make vegan pasties, but they're not Cornish pasties."

PGI status was granted for the pasty following a campaign by the Cornish Pasty Association.

The organisation stated: “The Cornish Pasty PGI is very clear that any pasty being sold as a Cornish pasty and using that name must be made to the specified recipe.

"However, the Cornish Pasty Association is well aware that many other varieties of pasty are available, indeed most of our members make other pasties including some delicious vegan options.

“The Association would only be concerned if one of these alternative pasties was being sold using the Cornish pasty name or passing itself off as a Cornish pasty.”

Sam who started the Cornish Vegan Pasty Company in 2016, said: “We’re in the process of changing the name of our ‘Cornish’ pasty to a ‘vegan steak’ pasty to remove any ambiguity. Our name is trademarked though and Trading Standards are happy with it.”

Sam – a Cornishwoman and vegan – started her meat-free bakery in St Agnes, near Truro, in 2016. As well as the 'Cornish' pasty, the firm makes a V.Cheese & Onion Pasty and the Mountain Chilli Pasty which have sold in Cornwall and across the UK.

The Vegan Steak pasty replaces the steak with meat substitute seitan.

