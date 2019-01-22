Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pod of dolphins has delighted onlookers by dancing in the waters off the coast of Plymouth.

The pod was spotted feeding in the River Plym before heading through beautiful scenery to the Plymouth Sound.

The drone footage was shot by Lewis Huddy for videographers Heads Up Definition, who shared his awe at capturing the images of the pod in the water, reports Plymouth Live.

He said: "It's not every day you get to experience these amazing dolphins on the way to work. Especially this close!

"Following them feeding from the top of the River Plym all the way out to Plymouth Sound was pretty incredible.

"Hopefully they stick around for a while so everyone gets to experience this."

There have been frequent sightings of the mammals off the coast of Plymouth in recent weeks.

The National Marine Aquarium (NMA) recently shed light on the dolphins' activity saying their increase presence could be related to climate change.

In a blog post, the NMA wrote: "Recently research into marine mammal migrations has shown that warm water species, such as the Short-beaked Common Dolphin, have been extending their range further north.

"This could be a result of climate change with the waters around the British Isles getting warmer or a shift in warm water currents.

"It is possible that higher temperatures and warmer waters have attracted these dolphins and created the conditions for plankton fronts to develop.

"These would have encouraged fish, whales and dolphins to gather following their food. This may seem like good news, but if our Ocean continues to rise in temperature we will lose some of our cold-water species such as the Atlantic White-sided Dolphin and White-beaked Dolphin.

"On the flip side, it may be a case that over the winter months, the deep-water hunting grounds for the Short-beaked Common Dolphin have dropped in temperature.

"This would mean that the fish are travelling elsewhere to get their food and the dolphins are coming closer to our shores in search of a meal.

"One thing is for sure, we receive more reports of dolphin and whale sightings year on year, which is excellent and shows a real increase in public engagement in Ocean conservation.

"As an ocean conservation charity, we’re committed to helping people make little changes which all add up to benefit the Ocean.

"These sightings show that Plymouth is home to an astonishing range of marine creatures and it’s great to be reminded that we have a healthy, diverse ocean right on our doorstep that we can all cherish and enjoy."