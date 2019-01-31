Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Major repair works are set to be carried out to find a ‘permanent solution’ to persistant water leaks.

Over the last few years residents in Baxenden have been plagued with water shortages and underground pipe bursts which have also led to temporary school closures.

The Observer reported last week how around 60 households were affected because of water leaks on Southwood Drive and Keats Close.

United Utilities say they have now identified a 1km stretch of pipeline from Mitchell Reservoir near the A56 to the back of Sherwood Road.

The work is expected to start in April and take two weeks.

Around 2,000 letters have been sent out by the company to affected properties with details of the plans and compensation will also be given to customers ‘directly affected by the repeated bursts’.

A United Utilities spokesperson said: “We’ve been investigating the cause of the recent bursts on Southwood Drive and have identified a section of main that needs to be replaced from near to the A56 to the rear of Sherbourne Road.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused to customers in the area who have had their water supply interrupted on multiple occasions.

(Image: Amelia Cardwell)

“As an apology we are giving compensation to customers directly affected by the repeated bursts. We’ve sent out 2,000 customer letters explaining what has happened and detailing our plans to put a permanent solution in place.

“We’re also increasing our monitoring and have water tankers on standby in the local area in case there are further problems before a permanent solution is delivered.

“We’re now in the process of planning the work, including organising access to private land, and will update customers when we have a clearer idea when work will begin.”

(Image: Amelia Cardwell)

Hyndburn MP Graham Jones said he fully supports the scheme.

He said: “As a Baxenden resident impacted by this problem, I completely agree that United Utilities need a long term solution.

“The cause of the multiple major bursts has been pressure on old and creaking pipework. It would have been put in around 1968 to 1970.”

United Utilities staff were due to visit Haworth Art Gallery on Thursday, January 31, from noon to 6pm to speak to residents and answer questions.